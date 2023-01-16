Penguins’ Rickard Rakell Excited To Play Ducks for First Time

Rickard Rakell will be playing against his former team for the first time with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - For the first time since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, Rickard Rakell is set to take on his former team in the Anaheim Ducks.

The Penguins traded for Rakell at the 2022 trade deadline and the two teams haven’t met since.

Both teams enter the contest looking to kick their own rough stretches and for Rakell, it’s about getting a win.

“I was there for a lot of years and have a lot of good memories,” Rakell said. “But now, we need to win every game. I’m going to do everything I can to put on my best effort.”

Some of Rakell’s best years came in Anaheim including a pair of 30-goal seasons and nearly 70 points in 2017-18.

Through the first 550 games in the NHL with the Ducks, Rakell scored 154 goals and 185 assists for 339 points.

Since joining the Penguins, Rakell has put together great performances; in 61 games he’s picked up 39 points (19G-20A).

“I’m trying to improve, I’m trying to get better every year, every game,” Rakell said. “I like scoring goals. I’m trying to do that.”

Head coach Mike Sullivan has gotten great use out of Rakell since arriving in Pittsburgh, utilizing him on the first and second lines, as well as the power play.

No matter which line Rakell has played on, whether it be with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guntzel or Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker, the success has followed.

“He’s played extremely well for us since he’s joined our team,” Sullivan said. “He’s played in our top six since we’ve had him. Sometimes he’s played with Sid and Jake. Sometimes he’s played with Geno and Zuck. We have the ability to move him around.”

Rakell says he’s excited to play against some of his old friends but there won’t be many friendly banter.

“I don’t think so, it’s not part of my game,” Rakell said. “It’s not one of my strengths. Not a lot of trash talking from me.”

It’s been almost a year since Rakell joined the Penguins and he feels like Pittsburgh is home to him.

He’s happy with the start he got in his career, but is ready to win with his current team.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

What Jonathan Gruden Brings to Penguins

Penguins Make Adjustments to Bottom Six Forwards

Penguins Expect Kris Letang to Return in Coming Days

Poehling, Petry Make Progress, Other Penguins Injury Updates

Can the Penguins Fix their Depth Issue This Season