Rickard Rakell Moved to Penguins Top Power Play Unit

The Pittsburgh Penguins power play hasn't been good and is once again hoping a change of faces can bring some luck.

PITTSBURGH - The power play of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been a point of conversation recently, and it hasn’t been for good reason.

The group had gone a couple of weeks without potting a goal with a man advantage, and the Penguins have made changes before to promote consistency.

While previous changes brought no luck, a new adjustment has been made.

During a full-team morning skate ahead of their match with the St. Louis Blues, Rickard Rakell was elevated to the first power play unit.

Bryan Rust, who has been struggling as of late, was once again given the demotion to the second group.

“He brings a different skill set to the group,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “He can shoot the puck, but he also has good offensive instincts.”

Putting Rakell back on the top power play unit is a change that makes a ton of sense; the group has been struggling with some of the best players in the game, and Rakell can promote a simple style of play.

Up until recently, Rakell was leading the Penguins in shots on goal and converting fairly often, picking up 10 goals on 74 shots through 24 games.

“Everyone else is so good at handling the puck and passing the puck,” Rakell said. “I just got to be ready whenever I get a chance to shoot it and do my best to put it in the back of the net.”

Rakell has found success wherever he has fallen in the lineup; whether it be the first or second line, his production has followed.

The Penguins are hoping that his production continues to stick around as a member of the top power play unit who are in desperate need of improvements.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Blues

Will Ty Smith Find Himself Back in Penguins Lineup?

Third Line Showing Improvements for Penguins

Brock McGinn's Scoring Making a Difference in Penguins Lineup

Penguins Break Multiple Trends in Victory Over Golden Knights