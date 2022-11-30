Penguins GM Ron Hextall Talks About Kris Letang's Stroke

Kris Letang will be away from the Pittsburgh Penguins for an indefinite amount of time and Ron Hextall opened up about the situation.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins has the unfortunate duty of announcing that veteran defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke and will be out of the lineup for an indefinite amount of time.

General manager Ron Hextall said that Letang suffered the stroke on Monday and the rest of the Penguins team was informed following the game on Tuesday.

Hextall said that Letang was in the locker room when the team was told and was in good spirits.

“Kris actually came in the room and wants to assure everyone that he is doing as well as possible,” Hextall said. “There’s no lingering effects right now.”

Hextall noted that he and Letang talked at length during Tuesday night’s game and Hextall is surprised with how positive things look.

“I spent the second period with him,” Hextall said. “I got to be honest, I am shocked at how well he seems to be doing. He understands. He’s been through this before.”

Those familiar with Letang’s lengthy medical history will know that this is not the first stroke of his life; in February of 2014, at the age of 26, he had his season cut short thanks to a stroke.

It was believed that a hole in the wall of Letang’s heart may have been the cause of his stroke in 2014.

According to Hextall, this most recent episode was much less severe than the previous.

“This was much less severe than what happened eight years ago,” Hextall said. “There’s a lot of comfort in that for him.”

While Letang the player may be hungry to return to the ice, the Penguins are going to make sure they put the person first.

“First and foremost, this is about the person,” Hextall said. “I told Tanger that last night. This is about Kris Letang. The father, the family guy. The hockey player and the Pittsburgh Penguin, that’s secondary.”

It isn’t clear what kind of road is ahead for Letang, but the team is encouraged with positive tests and are hopeful for a quick recovery.

