GM Ron Hextall Hopes Teddy Blueger Returns to Penguins Lineup Saturday

Teddy Blueger is yet to play with the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, but that is likely to change next game.

It’s been 11 games of the 2022-23 season and the Pittsburgh Penguins are yet to play a game with a fully healthy lineup.

Much like all of last season, the Penguins are playing at least a player down night in and night out.

Teddy Blueger and Jeff Carter are both currently out of the lineup but should be returning soon.

Carter has been listed as day-to-day for about almost a week with a lower-body injury and could be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday.

For Blueger, however, his injury has been a bit more of a problem; an upper-body injury suffered during training camp, Blueger has yet to play a game this season.

When injuries to Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker also forced changes to the lineup, the Penguins moved Blueger to long term injured reserve to free up the roster and salary cap space.

With a retroactive placement of October 11, the soonest Blueger can rejoin the lineup is November 5.

That’s exactly when general manager Ron Hextall believes Blueger will make his season debut.



“We’re hopeful for Saturday,” Hextall told Josh Getzoff on the GM Show. “We’re very hopeful he’ll play Saturday. He’s eligible then.”

Fans like to take a lot of stock in what color jersey players wear during practices and morning skates, and Blueger has been a full contact participant for some time now.

If all goes according to plan, both Blueger and Carter return to the Penguins lineup Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

When Blueger gets taken off of LTIR and the Penguins have a fully healthy roster again, Drew O’Connor and Sam Poulin are likely getting sent back to the AHL.

