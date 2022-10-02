Penguins Roster Taking Shape: 17 More Cuts Made

The Pittsburgh Penguins took another step towards finalizing their opening night lineup, reducing their roster from 45 to 28 players. An update roster can be found here.

Notable Cuts

Despite all of these roster moves being expected, there were several notable players a part of this round of cuts. Veteran Drake Cagguila, signed via free agency this summer, will be heading to Wilkes-Barre. Similarly, journeyman goaltender Dustin Tokarski was also sent to AHL training camp.

The young players in the organization were all demoted as well. Young forwards Alex Nylander, Valtteri Puustinen, Filip Hallander, and Nathan Legare were including in this round of roster cuts. These four forward prospects are all due for more seasoning and experience with the Baby Penguins, but could play their way into NHL games this year. 2022 draft picks Owen Pickering and Nolan Collins were both returned to their junior teams as well.

The only possible surprise in this group was Drew O’Connor. Highly touted amongst the coaching staffs at both levels, O’Connor was a dark horse candidate to start the year in Pittsburgh. However, with injuries hampering the center depth before the season begins, demoting O’Connor made more sense. He will be one of the first call ups to replace injured wingers.

Decisions on Defense

The Penguins are pressed against the deadline to get under the salary cap. In order to become compliant, they'll have to send players down to the AHL that they don't want to part with, or make a trade. On the roster currently are 10 defensemen. With the exception of minor league veteran Taylor Fedun, the remaining nine defenseman all are NHL players. Five spots are solidified with Brian Dumoulin, Kris Letang, Marcus Petterson, Jeff Petry, and Jan Rutta. Chad Ruhwedel will most likely be the 7th defenseman as well.

With only one spot open, Ty Smith seems to have the edge. Following the preseason loss to Buffalo, Coach Mike Sullivan praised Smith's offensive game, saying: "His offensive game, I think it's really evident. He's great along the offensive blue line." He also acknowledged the defensive lapses in his game, describing it as an "area where we know he can improve, and I think he's determined to do that." By pairing him with the defensively-minded Jan Rutta, the Penguins have the best balance of offense and defense with their bottom pairing.

Who Plays Center?

Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger are both questionable to begin the season with the Penguins. Without those two players, the lack of center depth behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin is problematic. The answer to that may be already there. Remaining on the roster after the roster cuts is former first-round pick, Samuel Poulin. After switching positions from the wing to center last season, Poulin's game has taken off. And now injuries may allow him to get his first NHL opportunity.

The Penguins' center depth is also relying on Ryan Poehling and Radim Zohorna. The third and fourth line center spots are unoccupied until Carter and Blueger return, and both players have a golden opportunity to prove they are full-time NHL players. Both have played well in the preseason, but neither has stood out. The Penguins will need one of them to step up and take advantage of this opportunity.

The Penguins have two more preseason games remaining to finalize their rosters, taking on Detroit and then Buffalo again. The battle for the final defensive spots and bottom six forwards should be the focus for Coach Sullivan and General Manager, Ron Hextall, as they reduce this roster from 28 to 23 players before their regular season opener against Arizona.

