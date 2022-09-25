Penguins in No Rush to Extend Tristan Jarry

The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering the 2022-2023 season with their starting goaltender in the last year of his contract. For the past two seasons, goaltender Tristan Jarry has put up all-star regular seasons and faltered in the postseason. Despite the struggles, Jarry is cemented as the number one goalie in Pittsburgh. In a recent media availability, General Manager Ron Hextall gave no indication that a contract extension for Jarry will be happening any time soon.

No Rush To Get a Deal Done

When asked if the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tristan Jarry have had any contract talks, GM Hextall dismissed any serious progress. After the offseason was full of contract extensions for players like Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell, when it comes to the incoming season, Hextall is being much more patient with his players on expiring contracts. "We'll see where it goes," was Hextall's initial response when asked about negotiations with Jarry. He mentioned they've had some brief talks, but made it clear that there was "no urgency from either side."

Despite having little traction, Hextall stated that he intended to keep talking to Jarry and his agent over the next couple of weeks. Once the season begins, however, Hextall didn't plan on having serious contract discussions with Jarry's camp. Instead, they are opting to take a more conservative approach and circle back after this season. This could be a shrewd move to motivate Jarry, but could also backfire if he outperforms expectations this season. The Penguins are certainly willing to take that gamble.

Tristan Jarry is Still The Guy

Despite the Penguins and Tristan Jarry engaging in limited contract negotiations, Hextall made one thing perfectly clear: management and coaching are fully behind their starting goaltender. Hextall heaped praises on Jarry, pointing specifically to his maturation since taking over the starting position. "He's really grown up," Hextall said when asked about what he's seen from Tristan Jarry since taking over the general manager position. "Maturity-wise, he's in a much better place to handle things than a year and a half ago," Hextall added on to his acknowledgement of Jarry's progress. He also made it perfectly understood that they are happy with Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith as their 1-2 punch in goal.

It seems clear that there is interest from both sides to get a new deal done. What remains unclear, however, is what each side wants out of a new contract and how much they plan to negotiate once the season begins. Hextall has shown he doesn't usually give contract extensions in the middle of the season, and Jarry is banking on himself to have a marvelous contract year to force the Penguins hand. As the season is about to begin, keep an eye out for this storyline to continue developing.

