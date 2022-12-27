Ryan Poehling, Josh Archibald Again Out of Penguins Lineup

Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald will remain out of the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup despite the former traveling and practicing with the team.

Despite missing time prior to the Christmas break, both Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald will not yet return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, both of the forwards will miss the Penguins matchup against the New York Islanders while they continue to recover from their injuries.

Archibald did not travel with the team to Long Island, rather worked on his lower-body injury back in Pittsburgh.

Poehling, however, traveled with the team and took part in the morning skate with the rest of the team.

Both Poehling and Drew O’Connor rotated with each other on the fourth line; given the status update from Sullivan, it will be O’Connor in that spot tonight.

This will be the third consecutive game missed by Archibald as he recovers from his lower-body injury, while Poehling is missing his second with an upper-body injury.

O’Connor will be suiting up for his fifth game of the 2022-23 season and still searching for his first point.

Poehling and Archibald have both proved to be vital pieces of an extremely competitive fourth line for the Penguins.

Centered by Teddy Blueger, the Penguins’ fourth line is rarely scored against and has stood out as a group who has a fantastic transition game.

The Penguins are playing in the first half of back-to-back games against the Islanders, then Detroit Red Wings back in Pittsburgh.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Back Half Breakout Player

Penguins Recall Mark Friedman After Christmas Break Re-Assignment

Penguins Need Strong Start Out of Break

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Islanders

Penguins' Rivalries with Hurricanes, Rangers Reaching New Intensities