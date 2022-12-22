Ryan Poehling, Josh Archibald Out for Penguins Against Hurricanes

With one more game separating the Pittsburgh Penguins from Christmas break, they will battle without a pair of fourth line forwards.

Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that both Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald will not be active for the Penguins.

Associate coach Todd Reirden stated following last practice that both Poehling and Archibald were considered day-to-day with their injuries and were still being evaluated.

Sullivan echoed that statement ahead of the third battle against the Hurricanes.

Poehling exited the game against the New York Rangers early with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Archibald missed the previous game with a lower-body injury he suffered during the last meeting against he Hurricanes.

With Archibald out against the Rangers, it was Danton Heinen who stepped in to his spot of the lineup.

It is expected that call-up Drew O’Connor will take the place of Poehling on the fourth line.

The Penguins won’t see their usual fourth line, but they hope to head into the Christmas break with a little momentum.

