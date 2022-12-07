Penguins Rookie Forward Sam Poulin Taking Leave of Absence

One of the top prospects in the Pittsburgh Penguins system will be taking a leave of absence.

It was announced by general manager Ron Hextall that Pittsburgh Penguins rookie forward Sam Poulin will be taking a leave of absence from the organization.

According to the Penguins, Poulin will return home to Quebec and focus on himself.

“The Penguins support Sam's decision to take time away from hockey to focus on himself," said Hextall. "As with all of our players, our priority is them as individuals first. We look forward to having him back with the team when he is ready."

The Penguins state that during his time away, Poulin will continue workouts both on and off the ice.

Neither the NHL Penguins or the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will not make any further comments on the matter.

Like Hextall said, both teams look forward to his return and are requesting that Poulin’s privacy be respected.

Poulin made his NHL debut with the Penguins in late October and recorded his first point in that game against the Calgary Flames.

While yet to score a goal in the NHL, Poulin has recorded four in the AHL this year in 13 games.

Last season with WBS, Poulin played 72 games and picked up 37 points (16G-21A) and climbed back up the ranks as one of the Penguins top prospects.

