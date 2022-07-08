Penguins Select Goalie Sergei Murashov 118 Overall

The Pittsburgh Penguins missed picks in rounds two and three, but came back in round four with a goalie

After going the entire second and third rounds, the Pittsburgh Penguins have made their second pick of the 2022 NHL Draft.

With their fourth round pick (118th overall) the Penguins selected goalie Sergei Murashov out of Russia.

Taking players that play in Russia are a risk, but the Penguins add a name to their already strong list of goaltending prospects.

Murashov played with Loko Yaroslavl of the MHL in Russia and had a stellar 2021-22.

In 41 games played, Murashov reached a 21-16-3 record with six shutouts; he notched a 2.49 goals against average and .927 save percentage.

Russian goalies have been a trend in the NHL as of late as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin are both becoming some of the best in the league.

Murashov wears his catching glove on his right hand, opposite of the norm across the NHL’s goalies.

During the 2021-22 season, Murashov also played with the Russian U18 team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the European Youth Olympic Festival.

Murashov joins a goalie prospect group in Pittsburgh that also includes Joel Blomqvist, Filip Lindberg, and Taylor Gauthier.

