Skip to main content

Penguins Select Zam Plante 150th Overall

Pittsburgh Penguins use their fifth round pick on Zam Plante of the USHL.

With their fifth-round pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins have selected forward Zam Plante. Plante is a 17-year-old center out of Hermantown, Minnesota. He is committed to playing NCAA Division One hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth beginning in the 2023-24 season.

Last season, Plante began the year with his hometown high school team in Hermantown, leading them to the 2022 Minnesota State Championship by scoring 64 points in 22 games. After the high school season, Plante jumped to the USHL to finish the season for the Chicago Steel. In 31 games with the Steel, Plante scored ten goals and 21 points.

The 5'10" center was nominated by USA Today for their National Hockey Player of the Year Award and was named to their All-USA Today High School Sports Award (HSSA) hockey team. 

While a bit undersized, Plante has produced at every level and has already played in 31 junior games despite being an under-aged prospect.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Ron Hextall and Penguins are 'Chipping Away' at Evgeni Malkin Contract

Kris Letang Reflects on Past, Looks Forward to Future with Penguins

Get to Know Penguins First Round Pick Owen Pickering

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Wants to Play Six More Years

Penguins Sidney Crosby 'Proud' of Third Overall Pick Logan Cooley

Tags
terms:
NHL DraftPittsburgh PenguinsPenguins

Zamplantearticle
News

Penguins Select Zam Plante 150th Overall

By Nicholas Brlansky13 seconds ago
USATSI_18661487_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Select Goalie Sergei Murashov 118 Overall

By Nick Horwat48 minutes ago
USATSI_18659876_168388034_lowres
News

Ron Hextall Says 'Fair to Say' Penguins Will Make a Move This Week

By Nicholas Brlansky2 hours ago
USATSI_17820638_168388034_lowres
News

Ron Hextall and Penguins Are 'Chipping Away' at Evgeni Malkin Contract

By Nick Horwat2 hours ago
USATSI_18659820_168388034_lowres
News

Kris Letang's Son Tells Reporters They Wanted to Sign Somewhere Else

By Nicholas Brlansky3 hours ago
USATSI_18659797_168388612_lowres
News

Kris Letang Reflects on Past, Looks Forward to Future with Penguins

By Nick Horwat3 hours ago
USATSI_18659938_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Get to Know Penguins First Round Pick Owen Pickering

By Nick Horwat4 hours ago
USATSI_18119062_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Wants to Play Six More Years

By Nick Horwat5 hours ago
USATSI_18652847_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Sidney Crosby 'Proud' of Third Overall Pick Logan Cooley

By Nicholas Brlansky7 hours ago