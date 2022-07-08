Penguins Select Zam Plante 150th Overall

Pittsburgh Penguins use their fifth round pick on Zam Plante of the USHL.

With their fifth-round pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins have selected forward Zam Plante. Plante is a 17-year-old center out of Hermantown, Minnesota. He is committed to playing NCAA Division One hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth beginning in the 2023-24 season.

Last season, Plante began the year with his hometown high school team in Hermantown, leading them to the 2022 Minnesota State Championship by scoring 64 points in 22 games. After the high school season, Plante jumped to the USHL to finish the season for the Chicago Steel. In 31 games with the Steel, Plante scored ten goals and 21 points.

The 5'10" center was nominated by USA Today for their National Hockey Player of the Year Award and was named to their All-USA Today High School Sports Award (HSSA) hockey team.

While a bit undersized, Plante has produced at every level and has already played in 31 junior games despite being an under-aged prospect.

