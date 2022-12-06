Penguins Who Missed Practice with Illness Expected to Return

The Pittsburgh Penguins avoid playing short handed as every player who was sick is expected to be in the lineup.

PITTSBURGH - A Monday morning practice for the Pittsburgh Penguins saw a number of players missing from the ice.

Following the session, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Casey DeSmith all missed with an injury, while Ryan Poehling was working on an upper-body injury.

The next day in a morning skate prior to their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Malkin and DeSmith were both present and on the ice.

Following the session, Sullivan gave a positive update for those who missed with an illness.

According to Sullivan, Crosby, Malkin, and DeSmith are likely to be in the lineup but kept things as under wraps as possible.

“We anticipate they’ll play,” Sullivan said. “But they will all be game-time decisions.”

While Crosby, Malkin, and DeSmith are expected to return, Poehling is going to miss his first game of the year.

Sullivan confirmed that Poehling will be out, which means Danton Heinen will file back into the Penguins lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last three games.

DeSmith, while back in the lineup, will serve as the backup to Tristan Jarry, who Sullivan stated is starting in goal against the Blue Jackets.

