Sidney Crosby Records 900th Career Assist

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby continues to add to his already Hall of Fame worthy legacy.

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered their seventh straight defeat against the Seattle Kraken, but there was at least one positive that could be drawn from the game.

Sidney Crosby recorded his 900th career assist on a Penguins game tying goal from Jake Guentzel.

To be a little more accurate, it was an own goal deflected by Kraken forward Matty Beniers, but no matter the form, Crosby was credited with the assist.

Crosby’s 900th makes him the 20th player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

For a moment, it seemed like Crosby would never record another assist; there were six games between assists 899 and 900.

Being the playmaker that he has been his whole career, Crosby has never gone seven games without an assist.

Despite the stretch between helpers, Crosby still became the sixth fastest player to ever reach the 900 assist milestone.

This also won’t be the last time we see Crosby achieving scoring milestones during the 2022-23 season.

Crosby has already passed Doug Gilmour and Adam Oates on the all-time points list and is within striking distance of at least three more players.

Former Penguins forward Bryan Trottier (1,425), Teemu Selanne (1,457), and Stan Mikita (1,465) are all possible to be caught by Crosby who sits at 1,423.

Pittsburgh has been blessed to watch Crosby play over the last 18 years and he continues to leave a legacy that should never be forgotten.

