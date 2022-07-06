Penguins' Sidney Crosby Celebrates Cup Win with Avalanche

It took less than ten minutes for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby to be brought up following the Colorado Avalanche's 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Crosby's long time friend and fellow Cole Harbour native, Nathan MacKinnon, told ESPN's Emily Kaplan that his room number the night prior to Game 6 was 1787.

Mackinnon saw it as an omen for his Avalanche squad because the number ended in Crosby's number 87 before expressing his admiration for his friend saying, "We felt it was fate, we both love Sid (Crosby)." In Game 6, Mackinnon scored the game-tying goal in the second period before setting up the eventual game-winning goal just ten minutes later.

Later in the postgame festivities, Mackinnon continued to call out his training partner. When discussing his cup party this summer, MacKinnon said of Crosby, "I've been the drunkest guy at two of his, so he better be drunk at mine."

The video from TikTok shows Crosby enjoying an Avalanche celebration, and that it isn't MacKinnon's cup party, we may be seeing a lot more of Crosby with the Avs this summer.

The friendship between MacKinnon and Crosby is well documented. From their Tim Horton's commercials to their appearances on the Spittin' Chiclets Podcast and YouTube channel, these guys simply enjoy each other's company.

Just over two months remain until the opening of training camp for the Penguins, so Crosby has plenty of time to celebrate this great accomplishment for MacKinnon and the Avalanche.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Land Danila Yurov in Latest Mock Draft

Targets for Penguins First Round Pick

Offer Sheeting Ethan Bear Unlocks Offseason for the Penguins

Jeff Carter Contract Looms Large Over Penguins Offseason

Report: Penguins Close to Deal With Kris Letang

Penguins Re-Sign Casey DeSmith