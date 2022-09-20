Skip to main content

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Will Evaluate Career After Current Contract

Sidney Crosby has three years left on his deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but will be play beyond those years?
For the past 17 years, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been led on and off the ice by one of the greatest players to ever lace up a pair of skates.

With over 1,100 games under his belt, Sidney Crosby has made his name synonymous with the Penguins franchise.

At the age of 35, however, everyone is aware that the end of Crosby’s playing career is starting to creep into view.

While it’s hard to imagine a Penguins team without Crosby, it will happen one day; but when exactly will that be?

Crosby was a special guest on the 32 Thoughts podcast and was asked about the longevity of his career.

According to Crosby, he is focused on the last three years of his contract and will evaluate the situation then.

“I’m thinking about three more years, and seeing what happens from there.”

Crosby will be 38 when his current contract expires and by that age, especially in the sport of hockey, the human body just doesn’t perform the same.

That fact is not lost on the Penguins captain.

“I’ve played a lot of hockey,” Crosby said. “It’s something that takes a lot of effort. You’ve got to be invested and your body has to hold up.”

Crosby previously said that he hopes to play another six years with the Penguins and his recently re-signed teammates.

Kris Letang signed a new six-year deal and Evgeni Malkin signed for another four.

While winning is more important to Crosby than retiring with his teammates, Pens fans should expect to see him in Pittsburgh for a number of years.

Crosby has been a leader in Pittsburgh since 2005 and his current deal takes him to the end of the 2024-25 season.

20 years, Pens fans have been spoiled for two decades with Crosby and it’s possible it exceeds past that number.

