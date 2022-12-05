Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Makin, Casey DeSmith Miss Practice with Illness

A couple of the biggest names on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster were absent from practice due to illness.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a holding period when it comes to the health of faces in their lineup.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Casey DeSmith were all absent from Penguins practice the morning following a day off.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said the three were sick and why they were absent from the practice.

With a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets coming up, Sullivan listed them early as possible game time decisions.

“Hopefully they feel better tomorrow,” Sullivan said. “They weren’t feeling well today and we thought it was best to keep them away from the rink.”

The Penguins have been dealing with an illness bug of sorts all season, as multiple players have missed games or practices with an illness.

With the restrictions brought upon by the COVID outbreak being mostly lifted, there has been no disclosure what kind of illness has been hampering players.

Sullivan also stated that forward Ryan Poehling was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Poehling did skate with assistant coach Ty Hennes ahead of the practice.

Depending on each player’s availability for tomorrow, there is a chance for some lineup adjustments.

After being healthy scratched the last three contests, Danton Heinen may find his way back in to the lineup.

