Sidney Crosby Returns for Game 7 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins get their captain back.

The Pittsburgh Penguins get their star captain back, as Sidney Crosby is active for Game 7 against the New York Rangers. 

Crosby left Game 5 with a head injury after taking a nasty-looking blow from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. Before exiting, he totaled nine points on the series and helped the Penguins take a 3-1 lead over New York. 

The Penguins captain returns to the elimination game with plenty of history on Pittsburgh's side. On the road, the Pens are 6-0 in Game 7s, with tonight hoping to add a seventh win to that record. 

The Penguins also got goalie Tristan Jarry and winger Rickard Rakell back for Game 7. Jarry has not played this series, and Rakell left in Game 1 with an upper-body injury. 

