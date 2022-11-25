Sidney Crosby Becomes All-Time Leader in Goals Against Flyers

Sidney Crosby is in his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and continues his dominance against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers have arguably one of the most heated rivalries in the NHL.

Despite the longstanding heat between the teams, a certain Penguins captain has dominated the Flyers through his entire career.

In the first meeting of the 2022-23 season between the two teams, Sidney Crosby scored the 52nd goal in his career against the Flyers.

The first period goal pushed Crosby past Mario Lemieux as the all-time leader in goals against the Flyers.

Giving the Penguins a 2-0 lead in the game, Crosby utilized one of his signature plays to record the tally.

Crosby tallied in with a deflection off of a slap pass from Marcus Pettersson.

In 80 career games against the Flyers heading into the record setting matchup, Crosby had 120 points (51G-69A).

Now at 121 points, Crosby not only takes an all-time lead in goals, but adds to his lead in most points agains the Flyers among active players.

Crosby surpassed Lemieux who scored his 51 goals against the Flyers in 71 games; Lemieux also recorded a total of 124 points against the Flyers.

For those wondering, third on that all-time list of goals against Flyers belongs to Jaromir Jagr.

For 18 seasons now, Crosby has held a reign of terror of the Flyers and consistently brings his best games against them.

In both regular season and postseason as the Penguins have won three playoffs series to the Flyers one in the Crosby-era.

