Sidney Crosby Leads Way in Perfect Road Trip

Sidney Crosby helped the Pittsburgh Penguins put up three straight road wins with 10 points of his own.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still feeling some of the effects from their seven game losing streak, but things are starting to look much better.

As they climb out of the depths of the Metropolitan Division, captain Sidney Crosby has been leading the way for the Penguins.

In his last three games, Crosby has put up 10 points on the heels of two four-point nights.

While extending his scoring streak to four games, Crosby made sure the Penguins had a perfect three-game road trip.

With wins over the Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, and Chicago Blackhawks, Crosby wasn’t being stopped.

More than just two goals and two assists against the Wild, Crosby helped the power play find some rhythm with two of his points coming with a man advantage.

The game in Winnipeg was a goaltending duel, but Crosby found a way to feed his teammates picking up two assists in the 3-0 victory.

Capping off the trip to visit the Blackhawks, the Penguins were playing a special game; it was Evgeni Malkin’s 1,000th game and Crosby rose to the occasion.

Picking up their first win at the United Center since 2009, Crosby posted his second four-point night of the trip and second on the season.

Only one goal and three assists this time, but it was the game winning tally late in the game after blowing a three-goal lead.

Crosby wasn’t going to be denied and while the Penguins may still have some underlying issues, they were saved by their captain.

Sitting at 27 points in 19 games, 35-year-old Crosby is reaching yet another new level to help his team win.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Evgeni Malkin Steals Spotlight in 1,000th Game

Penguins Collect Three Much Needed Wins in Perfect Road Trip

Penguins Squeak Out First Win in Chicago Since 2009

Evgeni Malkin Lucky to Play 1,000 Games with Penguins

Penguins Look to Kick Lengthy Chicago Losing Streak