Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues into Playoffs

Penguins Sidney Crosby Catches Jaromir Jagr for One Record and is Closing in on Another

The Pittsburgh Penguins outlasted the New York Rangers 4-3 in triple overtime to take Game 1 of their best of 7 series. Lost in the madness was the performance of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who tallied two assists in the second period to bring Pittsburgh back from a 2-0 deficit.

With those assists, Crosby tied and then passed former Penguin Jaromir Jagr on the NHL's all-time playoff assists list with 124. Crosby is currently tied with Sergei Fedorov for 8th all-time in that category.

Looking Back at Crosby's Playoff Assists His most notable playoff helper was back in the 2017 postseason when he shielded the puck from Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Wideman. Pivoting back towards the blue line Crosby found longtime line-mate Chris Kunitz, who buried the pass into the back of the net to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. A goal that sent the Penguins back to the Stanley Cup Finals for the second-straight year. 1 / 3

It has been a year of milestones for Sidney Crosby, and it seems as if he may just be getting started. Game 2 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers is on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

