Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues into Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Penguins outlasted the New York Rangers 4-3 in triple overtime to take Game 1 of their best of 7 series. Lost in the madness was the performance of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who tallied two assists in the second period to bring Pittsburgh back from a 2-0 deficit.
With those assists, Crosby tied and then passed former Penguin Jaromir Jagr on the NHL's all-time playoff assists list with 124. Crosby is currently tied with Sergei Fedorov for 8th all-time in that category.
It has been a year of milestones for Sidney Crosby, and it seems as if he may just be getting started. Game 2 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers is on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
