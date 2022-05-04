Skip to main content

Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues into Playoffs

Penguins Sidney Crosby Catches Jaromir Jagr for One Record and is Closing in on Another

The Pittsburgh Penguins outlasted the New York Rangers 4-3 in triple overtime to take Game 1 of their best of 7 series. Lost in the madness was the performance of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who tallied two assists in the second period to bring Pittsburgh back from a 2-0 deficit. 

With those assists, Crosby tied and then passed former Penguin Jaromir Jagr on the NHL's all-time playoff assists list with 124. Crosby is currently tied with Sergei Fedorov for 8th all-time in that category. 

His most notable playoff helper was back in the 2017 postseason when he shielded the puck from Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Wideman. Pivoting back towards the blue line Crosby found longtime line-mate Chris Kunitz, who buried the pass into the back of the net to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. A goal that sent the Penguins back to the Stanley Cup Finals for the second-straight year.

Looking Back at Crosby's Playoff Assists

His most notable playoff helper was back in the 2017 postseason when he shielded the puck from Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Wideman. Pivoting back towards the blue line Crosby found longtime line-mate Chris Kunitz, who buried the pass into the back of the net to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. A goal that sent the Penguins back to the Stanley Cup Finals for the second-straight year.

1 / 3

It has been a year of milestones for Sidney Crosby, and it seems as if he may just be getting started. Game 2 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers is on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Tags
terms:
PenguinsPittsburgh PenguinsSidney Crosby

USATSI_18198501_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

10 Takeaways From Penguins' Triple-Overtime Victory Over Rangers

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
USATSI_18197342_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Biggest X-Factors for Penguins, Rangers in Playoff Series

By Jacob Punturi1 hour ago
USATSI_18198508_168388034_lowres
News

Triple-OT Winner Snaps Dreadful Losing Streak for Penguins

By Nick Horwat1 hour ago
USATSI_18196755_168388034_lowres
News

Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues into Playoffs

By Nicholas Brlansky3 hours ago
USATSI_17730335_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

2022 Playoffs Could be Penguins Big Three's Last Run

By Nick Horwat21 hours ago
USATSI_18079412_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Have Impressive History of Backup Goalies in the Playoffs

By Nicholas Brlansky21 hours ago
USATSI_2909886_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

The Best Penguins Teams to Not Win a Stanley Cup

By Nicholas Brlansky21 hours ago
USATSI_17327949_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Wishes Penguins Good Luck in Playoffs

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago