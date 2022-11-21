Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week

For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was rewarded for his performance.

The past week was an impressive one for the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning three straight and beginning their climb up the Metropolitan Division.

Led by their captain, the Penguins got a standout performance from Sidney Crosby who scored 11 points (4G-7A) in four games.

Crosby’s play didn’t go unnoticed as the NHL named him the First Star of the Week for the week ending on November 20.

With points in each game played this past week, Crosby has exploded for three straight multi-point games.

In Minnesota and Chicago, Crosby put up season high four-point nights.

Crosby’s performance has helped the Penguins reach a record of 9-7-3 for 21 points and are closing in on sitting in a playoff spot.

This is Crosby’s second time being named a Star of the Week by the NHL in the 2022-23 season.

Crosby opened the season with two straight three point games earning the year’s first First Star of the Week.

Through 19 games, Crosby has scored 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points, good for a tie with Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson for sixth in the league.

Crosby was named the NHL’s first star alongside St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich and Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones who were second and third stars respectively.

