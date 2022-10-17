Skip to main content

Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Just a week into his 18th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby has already been given high honors.
The Pittsburgh Penguins got off to a blazing hot start to the 2022-23 season with a pair of wins on the back of 12 goals.

While many Penguins contributed to the score sheet, none did more work than their captain Sidney Crosby.

The efforts of Crosby did not go unnoticed as the NHL named him the first star of the week.

In the opening two games of the season, Crosby lit the lamp twice and added on four assists for six points.

Crosby’s six points is good for a tie of the league lead with New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin.

Not only have the Penguins been benefiting from Crosby’s early season dominance, but he has also been flying up career leader boards.

In the opening game, Crosby’s three points were good to surpass Alex Ovechkin for the career points lead among active players.

Crosby’s opening goal was the first time in his career he scored the Penguins first goal of the season.

The following game saw Crosby notch three more points hitting career total 1,415, pushing him past Doug Gilmour for 19th on the all-time list.

Just a week into his 18th NHL season, Crosby has already been given high honors as one of the leagues best players.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid and Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger were named the NHL's second and third star fo the week.

