Sidney Crosby Passes Doug Glimour on All-Time Points List

Sidney Crosby has scored six points for the Pittsburgh Penguins so far this season, and continues to climb all time leader boards.

Just two games into the Pittsburgh Penguins regular season and Sidney Crosby has already notched history a number of times.

A three-point night in the opener saw Crosby score the Penguins first goal of the season for the first time in his career; he also surpassed Alex Ovechkin for the career points lead among active players.

In game two, Crosby had yet another three-point night hitting career total 1,415, pushing him past Doug Gimour on the all-time points list.

Gilmour wrapped up his 20-year career with 1,414 points in 1,474 games, now one point below Crosby who took sole possession of 19th all-time.

While a pace of 246 points is likely out of reach for the season, Crosby is already on the right path to notch yet another point-per-game season.

Crosby’s play alongside Jake Guentzel has been a main catalyst behind the red-hot start.

The two have combined for 10 points and are surely going to build on that number.

Some predictions have placed Crosby to reach as high as 100 points and Guentzel upwards of 50 goals.

Crosby is likely to jump further up the list this season as Adam Oats (1,420), Bryan Trottier (1,425), Teemu Selanne (1,457), and Stan Mikita (1,467) are all within reasonable reach.

If all goes well, Crosby can end the season as the 15th highest scoring player in NHL history.

