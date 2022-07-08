Philadelphia Flyers Draft Pick Grew Up a Sidney Crosby Fan

First round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers named Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby as his favorite player

Sidney Crosby has played 17 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and has for a long time been one of the most popular players in all of hockey.

The Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers have had a rivalry since both teams were added to the NHL in 1967 and the flame is yet to die out.

The Flyers used their first round pick (5th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft to select Cuttar Gauthier, who was born in Sweden but holds American nationality.

One of the main questions asked when a player gets drafted is who their favorite player was growing up.

Gauthier's favorite player as a kid? Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

What a dagger to the hearts of Flyers fans.

Born in Skelleftea, Sweden, Gautier is 18-years-old and is being drafted out of the United States Development Program and played his younger hockey in Detroit.

There is no real connection between Gautier and Crosby or Pittsburgh, but that just shows the kind of impact Crosby has had on the game over the years.

Gautier may have grown up a Crosby fan, but soon enough the two will be rivals on the ice.

