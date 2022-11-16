Sidney Crosby Says Penguins Need to Play with Urgency

As a lousy streak of games continues for the Pittsburgh Penguins, captain Sidney Crosby says there needs to be a sense of desperation in their game.

PITTSBURGH - With a record of 2-3-2 in November, the Pittsburgh Penguins are struggling to find wins and collect points as they continue to sit at seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

While the Penguins locker room may be confident in their abilities to turn things around, their captain thinks there needs to be a little more urgency in their game.

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are heading to Minnesota to face the Wild who have also stumbled out of the gate on the 2022-23 season.

“We just got to focus on our game,” Crosby said. “Regardless of our opponent and what their situation is, we got to find ways to get wins.”

The Wild started the season 1-2-1 and former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was slow to get off the ground.

As Fleury got his legs under him, though, it looks like he won’t be in goal for when the Penguins come to town.

Regardless of who is in net, the Penguins need to match the urgency that other teams may be playing with.

“If anything you know you’re getting a team that’s urgent and desperate,” Crosby said. “We should be, too.”

The Penguins have been outscored 46-30 in their last 11 games and playing with a sense of urgency might do the team well.

One of the biggest issues has been the inability to play a full 60-minute contest and bringing a full tilt effort will pay off greatly.

Sure, some lines and players need to be improved upon, but finding that urgency and playing desperate could help flip a switch.

