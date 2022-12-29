Sidney Crosby Receives Order of Canada Appointment

The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins has always been a leader both on and off of the ice.

The achievements of Sidney Crosby grow beyond just his play on the ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins captain was among the 99 names chosen to receive an appointment to be an officer of the Order of Canada.

According to officials, Crosby is receiving this notoriety for “being one of the greatest hockey players of all time and for supporting supporting community service initiatives for the youth.”

Crosby, the 35-year-old native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, has always played a role in growing the sport of hockey and giving back to the community not just in Pittsburgh, but his home country as well.

The appointment puts Crosby on an elite list of Canadians; among the 99 names listed are Crosby, actor Eugene Levy, actor Michel Cote, and author Eli Rubenstein.

This is not Crosby’s first time being recognized with an award or honor like this; in 2008 he received the Order of Nova Scotia, and in 2013 he received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Evgeni Malkin Understands Anger From Penguins Fans

Penguins Embarrassing Showing Out of Break

Penguins Struggles in Overtime Becoming Historically Bad

Mike Sullivan Takes Heat, Aims To Be Better Coach For Penguins

Penguins Let 4-0 Lead Slip Away in OTL To Red Wings