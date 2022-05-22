Penguins Re-Sign Bryan Rust

The Pittsburgh Penguins keep Bryan Rust around for the next six years.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly agreed to terms with forward Bryan Rust on a new contract. According to Frank Seravalli of the the Daily Faceoff, the new contract would keep Rust in Pittsburgh for six more years at around a $5.125 million salary cap hit per year.

Bryan Rust was set to hit free agency this summer for the first time in his career after scoring over 20 goals for the third straight season.

When asked about a potential Pittsburgh return at locker room clean out last week Rust was hopeful that something would get done. "I'd love to return to the team. I obviously love it here. Pittsburgh is a place I've been for a while and have a lot of memories. Started my family here and a lot of stuff. It holds a special place in my heart. I would like to make something work to stay here."

The Penguins drafted Rust in the 3rd round of the 2010 NHL Draft. After playing four seasons at Notre Dame and then with the AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, Rust made his NHL debut with the Penguins in December of 2014.

In the years since, Rust has made himself an integral part of the lineup as a fixture in the top six. He won back to back Stanley Cup Championships with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, and just finished a season in which he set a career-high in points (58).

Rust becomes the first of many moves to be made this off-season as the Penguins still have over a half dozen free agents in their forward core, including Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. He joins linemates Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby as the only Penguins top six forwards currently under contract for next season. There are still many questions left to be answered for the Pittsburgh Penguins this off-season, but Bryan Rust seems to be a done deal.

