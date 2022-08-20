Penguins sign College Free Agent Jack St. Ivany

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed former Boston College defenseman Jack St. Ivany. The 23-year-old blue liner agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract, that will count $950K against the salary cap at the NHL level.

The Penguins currently have one of the weakest prospect pools in all of hockey, especially on the blue line. General manager Ron Hextall has been working on reconstructing that portion of the organization all summer.

Defensemen Niclas Almari, Will Reilly, Cam Lee, and Juuso Riikola have all been released from the organization this summer. Hextall has also utilized five of his first ten Penguins draft picks on that position.

Registering in at 6’3” and 201 pounds, St. Ivany joins bigger defensive prospects like Owen Pickering and Isaac Belliveau as the new mold for the future of the Penguins defense.

St. Ivany was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, the final draft of Ron Hextall’s tenure as Philly’s GM.

The right-shot defenseman played four seasons of college hockey between Yale and Boston College. Last season, St. Ivany scored 24 points (4-20) in 35 games for the Boston College Eagles.

He also represented the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships alongside newly acquired Penguins forward Ryan Poehling.

St. Ivany joins the Penguins system at a time that will present opportunity for the young blue liner. With Hextall reshaping the system to put his fingerprints on it, players like St. Ivany and Colin Swoyer will both be expected to receive opportunities at the AHL level with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

