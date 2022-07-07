Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Penguins Re-Sign Kris Letang for Six-Years, $6.1M AAV

The greatest defenseman in Pittsburgh Penguins history will remain with the team for another six seasons

One of the updates we’ve all been waiting for the Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Kris Letang.

The Penguins made it official with an announcement that Letang has signed a six-year contract extension worth $6.1 million annually.

The contract will take Letang to the age of 41 and conclude at the end of the 2027-28 season.

"Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin," said general manager Ron Hextall. "The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable, he is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15-plus years, which includes three Stanley Cup Championships. We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life."

Letang is coming off of a career year that saw him score 10 goals and 58 assists for 68 points in 78 games.

Initial reports of the new Letang contract had him requesting as many as five years and the money could start as high as $7 million.

After weeks of negotiations the two sides reached a deal that saw the Penguins come in at a lower cap number but higher term.

Letang is the greatest Penguins defender of all time and he will continue to help the team be competitive for the next six seasons.

