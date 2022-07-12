Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman P.O. Joseph

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins continue re-signing players, inking defenseman P.O. Joseph to a two-year contract, the team announced.

Joseph spent most of last season playing for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, appearing in 61 games and setting career-highs with 10 goals, 23 assists and 33 points.

His new deal is worth $825,000 per season.

Joseph's deal comes after the Penguins re-sign Rikard Rakell to a six-year deal. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh continues to work through negotiations with Evgeni Malkin, who is set to test free agency this week.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Vincent Trocheck is Appealing, but Not Right for Penguins

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin Reportedly Test ing the Free Agent Market

Penguins Should Take a Look at Brendan Lemieux

Penguins Re-Sign Rickard Rakell

Pittsburgh Penguins Select Owen Pickering 21st Overall

Pittsburgh Penguins Re-Sign Kris Letang for Six-Years, $6.1M AAV