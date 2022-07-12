Skip to main content

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman P.O. Joseph

The Pittsburgh Penguins bring back the 23-year-old defender.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins continue re-signing players, inking defenseman P.O. Joseph to a two-year contract, the team announced. 

Joseph spent most of last season playing for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, appearing in 61 games and setting career-highs with 10 goals, 23 assists and 33 points.

His new deal is worth $825,000 per season. 

Joseph's deal comes after the Penguins re-sign Rikard Rakell to a six-year deal. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh continues to work through negotiations with Evgeni Malkin, who is set to test free agency this week. 

