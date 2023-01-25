Penguins To Sit Tristan Jarry Until After All-Star Break

This will be the second time this season the Pittsburgh Penguins will play games without Tristan Jarry.

PITTSBURGH - Just two games after returning from a lower-body injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be without their starting goalie.

Tristan Jarry was a late scratch from the Penguins lineup prior to puck drop against the Florida Panthers, and head coach Mike Sullivan said afterwards it was for an upper-body injury.

It was a strange turn of events as Sullivan stated Jarry would be the starting goalie in that game, but learned of the upper-body injury when he arrived at the arena.

The next day after a practice that featured recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski, Sullivan stated that Jarry was going to be put on the shelf until after the NHL All-Star break.

"We think that'll be productive time for him to be at his best,” Sullivan said.

Prior to the NHL All-Star weekend, the Penguins have a pair of games and then a bye week with no team activity.

The Penguins are going to again roll with goalie duo Casey DeSmith and Tokarski for those two games against the Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks.

In Jarry’s two games following his lower-body injury, he went 1-0-1 and faced 70 shots making 67 saves.

The Penguins are hopeful Jarry will return from this time off fully healthy and ready to fight as the race for the playoffs closes in.

