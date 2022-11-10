Penguins Snap Seven Game Skid with Complete Team Victory

It took a while, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are hopefully right back on track with a win over the Washington Capitals.

For the first time in seven games, the Pittsburgh Penguins are a winning team again.

A 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals pushes the Penguins back into the win column for the first time since Oct. 22.

Not only was it an important win for the team, but it was also a complete one as there were contributions from all over the lineup.

Casey DeSmith was given a surprise start in net for the game and came up huge with 24 saves and helped the penalty kill go perfect for the second consecutive game.

The penalty kill has been brutal through the early part of the season, but like mentioned, the win over the Capitals was their second straight game without allowing a power play goal.

The players involved in the penalty kill have been preaching that they are improving and gaining steam and they are finally beginning to see the fruits of their labor.

Some help may be needed on the Penguins power play still, but at least the penalty kill can start turning the special teams around for the squad.

Not only has the penalty kill starter to turn a corner, but maybe scoring help is on the way, as well.

Through the seven game losing streak, all but two of the Penguins goals came from the top six forwards.

Helping out by contributing goals for the Penguins in their first victory back was Brock McGinn for a short handed tally, and Jeff Petry from the blue line.

If the Penguins can get their depth scoring together, they will climb back up the division rankings in no time.

While Petry helped bring scoring from the defense, forward Jeff Carter had to play a shift on the blue line thanks to injuries.

Both Jan Rutta and P.O. Joseph left the game early followed shortly by a Petry injury.

While it seemed the Penguins would have to finish the contest with only three defenders, Carter was momentarily moved to defense to fill the open space.

Petry quickly came back to the ice, but everyone had to bear down for a shift.

The Penguins finally got their win, and it took the village to get it done; they aren’t off the hook yet as winning like this must continue for them to regain lost ground.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Defensemen Jan Rutta, P.O. Joseph Being Evaluated for Injuries

Jeff Carter Returns to Penguins Lineup, Kasperi Kapanen Scratched, Other Changes

Mike Sullivan Thinks Casey DeSmith Has Been 'Competing Hard' for Penguins

Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin Still Must-Watch Hockey After 18 Years

Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers: Top Six Stands Out While Blowing Leads