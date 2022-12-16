Penguins Special Teams Continues to Make Difference

It's not just the penalty kill, but the Pittsburgh Penguins power play has scored 10 times in the last seven games.

After a tumultuous start to the season, the special teams of the Pittsburgh Penguins are not only finding ground and gaining steam, but both the power play and penalty kill are becoming game changers.

Throughout October, the Penguins were stifled by a penalty still trying to get acquainted; a few new faces and no Teddy Blueger proved to be a detriment to the unit.

Then there was the power that, despite having a hot first couple of games, was laughably bad through late October and most of November.

Over the last 14 games, the Penguins have been one of the best teams in the NHL, going 12-2-1 in that span and the specials teams’ units have played a huge role in the team’s overall success.

Ever since Blueger returned to the lineup, the penalty kill has been top notch, moving all the way up to 4th in the NHL with an 82.98 killer percentage.

Following the Penguins win over the Florida Panthers, the Penguins penalty kill has reached 19 consecutive kills and they’re making it look easy.

It hasn’t mattered the personnel on the PK unit either, everyone seems to be willing to step up and help out when called upon.

Kris Letang and Bryan Rust teamed up for a short handed goal against the Panthers and those two are usually kept to the power play.

Mike Sullivan has had to utilize both of them in penalty kill situations before and has been complimentary enough to say Rust can be the best killer on the team at times.

Is Blueger the sole reason why the Penguins PK has found its game? Probably not, but just a happy accident that his return to the lineup coincided with the beginning of this stretch.

Then there’s the Penguins power play, which has finally cracked the top 20 in the NHL with a 21.78 conversion rate.

Not only has the percentage improved, but the power play has been red hot by scoring in seven consecutive games; 10 total power play goals in that span.

The importance of top notch special teams units was on full display against the Panthers.

The penalty kill remained perfect while adding an offensive threat and the power play converted twice.

All of that came after the Penguins gave up the first goal of the game and had to play from behind.

It took some time, but the Penguins special teams units have found their footing and are climbing back to normalcy.

