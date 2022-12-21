Penguins Special Teams Shines in Win Over Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins knew going in that the special teams was going to be important, and they once again made the difference.

PITTSBURGH - It was a 2022 postseason rematch between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, and Mike Sullivan called it a ‘tale of two games.’

The Rangers got up early with a goal in the opening minute, but the Penguins were able to respond with huge momentum swings from their special teams.

Not only did the penalty kill put together another perfect night, but the power play notched goals on two of their opportunities.

Sullivan said prior to the game that it was going to be important for the Penguins to come up big on the special teams, and they did just that.

The Penguins entered the second period down by one, but they made sure to take the game back and carry momentum the rest of the way.

Evgeni Malkin extended his point streak to nine games with a power play goal late in the second frame.

A perfectly placed shot beat Igor Shesterkin just as the crowd was beginning to jeer for the netminder.

This goal extended the Penguins streak of power play goals which now sits at nine games.

Chants of “IGOR” were loud and constant from the crowd from that point on; that and plenty of boos for Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

As the seconds were running off of the clock on the second period, Bryan Rust help pushed the Penguins ahead with his own power play goal.

Rust was knocked to the ice by Rangers defender Ryan Lindgren following his goal, and Rust was ready to let him know about it.

Kasperi Kapanen was able to grab Rust and allow cooler heads to prevail; Rust said after the game that hockey is a game of emotions and sometimes they can run high.

The Penguins took their lead into the third period when Jake Guentzel connected with Sidney Crosby on a 2-on-1 break for a gorgeous insurance tally.

The Rangers would get one back, but the Penguins proved to be the stronger team.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry made 26 saves on 28 shots and extended his winning streak to seven games.

Not only did the Penguins put an end to the Rangers seven-game winning streak, but they leap frogged them in the Metropolitan Division standings.

