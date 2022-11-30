Penguins Disappointed but Look at OTL Point as Positive

The Pittsburgh Penguins took an overtime loss, but are looking at the positives over the negatives.

PITTSBURGH - It’s going to be a dog fight to make it into the postseason from the Metropolitan Division, and the Pittsburgh Penguins want to be well in that mix.

The Penguins entered their contest against the Carolina Hurricanes a perfect 3-0 against Metro rivals, but couldn’t extend their streak to four.

Rather, the Hurricanes took an overtime victory earning two points while giving the Penguins the singular pity point.

While it’s not an ideal outcome, and there may have been shenanigans in said overtime, the Penguins are looking at the point as a positive.

“You got to get those points while you can,” defenseman Jeff Petry said. “Obviously, we’d like to get two, but getting one with that circumstance is a positive for sure.”

The Penguins were down by a goal late in the third period but were able to capitalize with a tying goal with goalie Tristan Jarry pulled.

It was a Petry shot from the blue line that Jake Guentzel was able to deflect to force the overtime period.

Tristan Jarry did all he could all game long to keep the Penguins within striking distance; he stopped 36 of 39 shots and quite a few of them were huge.

There was only one shot in the overtime period, taken and scored by the Hurricanes, but Jarry is also seeing the pity point as a step forward.

“It’s a tough sequence,” Jarry said. “It’s good that we’re able to get one 6-on-5. That’s a positive thing. We’ve been working on that quite a bit, so to get a point out of that is big.

The Penguins came up empty handed in bonus hockey, but were still able to gain a point in the standings.

They may have been tied with the Hurricanes heading into the battle, but there is still plenty of time, and more matches to come to gain more ground in the Metropolitan.

