Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter Ruled Out for Penguins Against Kraken

The Pittsburgh Penguins finish up their season series against the Seattle Kraken and will be without Teddy Blueger and Jeff Carter.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to have their rematch against the Seattle Kraken but they will continue to be without a pair of centers.

Teddy Blueger is yet to make his season debut, while Jeff Carter hasn’t been in the lineup since the last time the Penguins played the Kraken.

While both Blueger and Carter were in attendance for the morning skate, head coach Mike Sullivan stated that they will continue to be out.

Carter suffered a lower-body injury during the first contest against the Kraken and was forced out after only 4:18 of ice time.

Blueger has been out with an upper-body injury since training camp and is yet to make his season debut.

Other injuries to Penguins forwards forced Blueger to be moved to long term injured reserve.

With a retroactive placement to October 11, Blueger is officially eligible to be reinstated to the lineup.

Despite his eligibility, Blueger remains on the shelf; he said that he feels a lot better and general manager Ron Hextall was hopeful he could return against the Kraken.

Sam Poulin and Drew O’Connor were also on the ice during the morning skate and not on their way back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

When Blueger does get taken off of LTIR and Carter is healthy enough to play, both Poulin and O’Connor are likely to be sent back down to the AHL.

For now, Blueger and Carter are still out and Poulin and O’Connor are still at the NHL level.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Kraken Rematch

Teddy Blueger Hopes to Return to Penguins Lineup Saturday

Tristan Jarry, Casey DeSmith Must Improve for Penguins to Succeed

Jake Guentzel Misses Penguins Practice with Illness

Penguins Need a Win to Avoid Sidney Crosby Era Low