Teddy Blueger Again Ruled Out for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will enter the second game of the year without their best penalty killer.

PITTSBURGH – Teddy Blueger suffered an upper-body injury in the midst of Pittsburgh Penguins training camp and has yet to see more game action in the new season.

Prior to the matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Blueger’s status remains the same and will continue to be sidelined.

Sullivan did go on to say that Blueger is making progress, his status will remain the same at day-to-day.

Prior to the Penguins’ morning skate, Blueger worked with skills coach Ty Hennes.

Blueger remained on the ice for the very optional skate, and was even dawning a yellow jersey rather than a grey non-contact.

Despite the color of the practice sweater, Blueger will continue to be sidelined.

The absence of Blueger leaves a big hole in the Penguins penalty kill and a lot of work is being done to adjust.

Aside from the goalie, the Penguins best penalty killer has usually been Blueger; the PK groups gave up a pair of goals against the Arizona Coyotes.

Sullivan described Blueger as a “cerebral player” while killing penalties and has subtleties in his game that make him so dynamic for the team.

While the Penguins wait for Blueger’s return, they will have to keep themselves out of the box as much as possible.

