Teddy Blueger Hopes to Return to Penguins Lineup Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins have played 11 games without Teddy Blueger and he is likely to return against the Seattle Kraken.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been without a key depth forward all season due to an upper-body injury, and it’s likely he gets his season debut tomorrow.

Teddy Blueger has missed the first 11 games of the Penguins season after leaving a training camp session early.

Head coach Mike Sullivan later confirmed the injury as an upper-body injury, but only listed Blueger as day-to-day.

It’s been about a month now and thanks to other injuries to the forward core, the Penguins were forced to move Blueger to long term injured reserve.

Blueger was retroactively placed for October 11 and the first day is is eligible to re-join the team is November 5.

With the possible return just around the corner, people are taking notice.

General manager Ron Hextall said that he hopes Blueger can return on his first day eligible for reinstatement.

Blueger himself said he’s feeling pretty good, and misses the ice.

“I’m feeling better,” Blueger said. “Progress has been better the last week or two.”

Without Blueger in the lineup, the Penguins have played in 11 games and have been struggling as of late to find wins.

A few of the issues stem from a lag in the penalty killing units, something Blueger can help with.

“It looks pretty easy from the stands, I know it’s definitely not like that on the ice,” Blueger said. “It’s hard, there’s ups and downs through the course of the year… You got to change the tide.”

While not being on the ice, Blueger has been waiting for his chance at a return, and the long break wasn’t easy for him.

“Probably the most frustrating injury I’ve dealt with in my career,” Blueger said. “I know it’s only been 10-11 games but it feels like half of the seasons gone by.”

Nothing is certain until moves are made; when Blueger returns to the lineup it is likely that Sam Poulin and Drew O’Connor find their way back to the AHL.

Blueger won’t be an immediate fix to the Penguins struggles, but he can be a step in the right direction.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Tristan Jarry, Casey DeSmith Must Improve for Penguins to Succeed

Jake Guentzel Misses Penguins Practice with Illness

Penguins Need a Win to Avoid Sidney Crosby Era Low

Analytics Say Jason Zucker is Penguins Best Forward

Penguins Great Jaromir Jagr Approves of Jason Zucker's Salute Celebration