Teddy Blueger Ruled Out for Penguins Opener

The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to open up their season but will have to start without their fourth line center.

PITTSBURGH - As the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare to start their 2022-23 campaign, they will do so without Teddy Blueger in the lineup.

Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed after the Penguins morning skate that Blueger’s status has not changed and he is still day-to-day.

Blueger did work out with skills coach Ty Hennes before the team skate and then took reps with his teammates but in a grey non-contact jersey.

An upper-body injury suffered during a training camp practice is still nagging Blueger and will continue to keep him away from game play.

With Blueger officially out of the lineup, fans can expect to see forwards Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald anchoring the fourth line.

Both have the ability to earn a full time spot in the lineup and this will be their biggest test.

Poehling will be making his Penguins debut since being traded to Pittsburgh alongside Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens.

Archibald is making his return to the Penguins after beginning his career in Pittsburgh, and getting his name engraved on the Stanley Cup as part of the 2016-17 squad.

The Penguins open their season at home against the Arizona Coyotes.

