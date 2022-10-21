Skip to main content

Teddy Blueger Still Day-to-Day Ahead of Penguins Road Trip

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still waiting for Teddy Blueger to make his season debut.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have jumped out to a 3-0-1 start to the 2022-23 season and are still without one of their best defensive forwards.

Teddy Blueger has yet to play a game with the Penguins in the new year due to an upper-body injury.

The injury was suffered in the midst of training camp, but Blueger has been listed as day-to-day ever since.

Just before embarking on their first long road trip of the season, Blueger’s status remains the same.

“He is making progress,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “But his status stays the same.”

Since the injury occurred, Blueger has been a regular feature in Penguins practices and morning skates, bouncing back-and-forth between contact and non-contact jerseys.

The current iteration of the Penguins fourth line has easily been the least productive of them all to this point.

Josh Archibald and Brock McGinn are the only skaters on the active roster without a point and they both slot in on the bottom line.

Getting Blueger back into the lineup should see immediate improvement from the Penguins bottom group and a boost in the penalty kill.

The Penguins are yet to see Blueger, but might also be missing Jake Guentzel to start the road trip.

Sullivan said that Guentzel will travel with the team, but is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, as well.

The Penguins start their road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets before heading out to western Canada.

