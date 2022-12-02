Third Line Showing Improvements for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't had the greatest run with their third line, but they stepped up in the last two games.

PITTSBURGH - It’s been a rough start to the season for the Pittsburgh Penguins third line, but maybe a turnaround is just a step away.

After a rough stretch from the Penguins third line, the trio of Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and a surprising couple of games from Kasperi Kapanen found some steady ground.

Both McGinn and Kapanen had a two-point night in the most recent victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, each recording a goal and an assist.

Kapanen’s goal was his first since the season opener and would eventually be credited as the game winner.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been on the score sheet,” Kapanen said. “It’s a big goal for us in that game, too.”

The goal from Kapanen was a long time in the making and well deserved for a player who was working hard all game to be a difference maker.

“Obviously, we’re thrilled for him that he got rewarded tonight,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “I thought he played a solid game, it wasn’t just the fact that he scored. His speed was noticeable.”

As a whole, the third line looked a step ahead of their normal pace against the Golden Knights.

McGinn’s goal got the scoring rolling for the team and both Kapanen and Carter assisted on the tally.

“We played pretty well,” Kapanen said. “We were forechecking hard and putting pucks on net. I love playing with those guys. It was a good effort.”

Seeing these three guys get rewarded with a combined five points is something the Penguins have been missing.

To win in the NHL these days, you need a bottom six that can contribute, and the Penguins third line is the most capable of doing that.

Kapanen, McGinn, and Carter still need a few games to fully mold together, but they’ve had a solid couple of matches.

