Penguins Collect Three Much Needed Wins in Perfect Road Trip

The Pittsburgh Penguins are gaining lost ground as they come home after a perfect three-game road trip.

It’s still too early in the season to take the standings seriously, but the Pittsburgh Penguins had been coasting around the bottom of the Metropolitan Division for far too long.

A seven-game losing streak plummeted the Penguins in the standings and they needed to start putting together a string of outstanding outings get back on the right path.

Now, seven games removed from the losing skid, the Penguins have five wins improving their record to 9-7-3 and slowly gaining ground in the Metro.

Six of their last seven games came on the road via two three-game road trips that saw the Penguins record points in each contest.

Their most recent trip saw the Penguins go a perfect 3-0 and build a great deal of momentum to carry going forward.

First a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Wild wasn’t the Penguins strongest outing, but the special teams made a huge difference to swing the game.

The Penguins scored two power play goals and the penalty kill shut down four opportunities with relative ease.

It was Tristan Jarry’s time to shine with a 3-0 shutout victory against the Winnipeg Jets.

Jarry made 32 saves and out played Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck in a game that rode of the goaltenders.

The most recent win exercised some demons at the United Center as the Penguins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in the Windy City for the first time since 2009.

The matchup was highlighted by Evgeni Malkin playing in his 1,000th career game, but it was probably the most tightly contested contest on the trip.

The Penguins came close to blowing a 3-0 victory, but Sidney Crosby wasn’t allowing a loss on Malkin’s special night.

Thankfully, the Penguins will have plenty of home cooking as eight of their next 10 games come at home.

They need to improve from their recent performances on home ice, but the Penguins have mass amounts of momentum to play with.

