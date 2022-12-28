Tough Loss To Islanders Snaps Multiple Penguins' Streaks

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than just the game against the New York Islanders.

The Pittsburgh Penguins returned to action following their Christmas break and it was arguably their worst performance of the year.

Mike Sullivan seemed to think that at least as the Penguins took a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders in the first half of a back-to-back.

While back-to-back situations are never easy, this game was particularly bad and saw the end of multiple beneficial streaks.

The first streak to end may have occurred because of the lack of chances, but that’ll happen against a team like the Islanders.

For the first time in 10 games, the Penguins failed to convert on a power play opportunity.

While the Penguins only had one chance in the game, it wasn’t their best effort; the group sustained a little pressure, but only managed a single shot on net.

The Penguins streak of 10-consecutive games with a power play goal was tied for the longest in the NHL for the 2022-23 season and the franchise’s longest since a 12-game run in 2013.

The recent stretch did enough to pull the Penguins power play from the depths of the league to the top half of the NHL.

During the Christmas break, the Penguins power play held a 23.21% good for 13th in the NHL and finally over the league average of 22.47%.

The other streak that came to an end on Long Island was the recent run of success from goalie Tristan Jarry.

Heading into the game against the Islanders, Jarry was carrying a streak of 14 consecutive games earning a standings point.

In his last 14 games, Jarry hit a record of 11-0-3; that run came to an end, just shy of earning the franchise record.

Despite the regulation loss, Jarry was one of the bright spots against the Islanders, making 37 saves on 42 shots.

Jarry and the Penguins both hope to rebuild their streaks as soon as possible as when the goalie and power play are clicking, the team hits new levels.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins are 7-2-1 and have still looked like one of the best teams in the NHL.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel Being Evaluated for Upper-Body Injury

Ryan Poehling, Josh Archibald Again Out of Penguins Lineup

Penguins Back Half Breakout Player

Penguins Recall Mark Friedman After Christmas Break Re-Assignment

Penguins Need Strong Start Out of Break