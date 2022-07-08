Penguins Trade for Pick and Take Defenseman Nolan Collins 167 Overall

The Pittsburgh Penguins trade away unsigned draft pick Liam Gorman and use the pick to take Nolan Collins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2022 NHL Draft with only five picks, then they traded with the Chicago Blackhawks for a new sixth round pick.

Unsigned pick from the 2018 draft Liam Gorman was sent to Chicago for the 167th overall pick.

With that pick the Penguins chose defenseman Nolan Collins from the Sudbury Wolves.

Collins stands at 6’3” weighing in at 196lbs and shoots right handed.

Of the Penguins prospect pool, the list of defensemen may have been the weakest position.

Collins files in as the second defender chosen by the Penguins in the 2022 draft.

General manager Ron Hextall is aiming to rebuild a strong prospect pool for the Penguins and taking a good group of defenders in the draft.

In 65 games during the 2021-22 season with the Wolves, Collins scored four goals and 14 assists for 18 points.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Select Zam Plante 150th Overall

Ron Hextall and Penguins are 'Chipping Away' at Evgeni Malkin Contract

Kris Letang Reflects on Past, Looks Forward to Future with Penguins

Get to Know Penguins First Round Pick Owen Pickering

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Wants to Play Six More Years

Penguins Sidney Crosby 'Proud' of Third Overall Pick Logan Cooley