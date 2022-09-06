Skip to main content

Penguins Invite 57 Players to Training and Rookie Camps

The Pittsburgh Penguins announce their 2022 training camp and rookie camp rosters.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their training camp roster with general manager inviting 57 players, including 23 who skated at least one game for the team last season, to summer workouts. 

The Penguins roster will consist of 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders. Pittsburgh kicks off training camp on Sept. 22 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. 

The Pens roster will include plenty of notable names such as Tristan Jarry and Sidney Crosby, but also includes new faces such as Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling. 

Check out the entire roster here, courtesy of the Penguins: 

Pittsburgh Penguins Training Camp Roster.

