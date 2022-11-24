Tristan Jarry Wins 100th Game as Penguins Goalie

In his 171st game as Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender, Tristan Jarry collected his 100th career win.

PITTSBURGH - It was a storybook night for the Pittsburgh Penguins; the celebration for Evgeni Malkin and his 1,000th game played, but the victory brought another milestone.

With the Penguins 2-1 shootout victory over the Calgary Flames, goalie Tristan Jarry picked up his 100th career victory.

In his 171st game, Jarry became the second fasted Penguins goalie to reach 100 wins.

In his milestone game, Jarry made 33 stops through 65 minutes of play between regulation and overtime play.

Jarry had to help hold down the fort and fend off an offense-heavy Flames team who had three power play opportunities.

While it’s a great accomplishment for Jarry to hit this milestone, it took a little longer than he would have liked.

Jarry is only a few starts removed from his own losing streak that hit five straight games; battling through physical issues he seems to be back to his normal self.

“It’s just a matter of playing games,” Jarry said. “I don’t think it’s a matter of dwelling on what happened in the past. That was a long time ago and just focus on the future.”

Jarry has been with the Penguins organization since being drafted in 2013 but is only in his third season as full-time starter.

In the final year of his contract, Jarry is hoping to maintain his top level game for the remainder of the season to not only help the Penguins win, but collect a nice new payday.

With his 100th win, Jarry’s career record reads 100-5-15.

