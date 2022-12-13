Tristan Jarry Continues Run of Dominance in Net for Penguins

Tristan Jarry's recent run has forced the Pittsburgh Penguins to be one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have been victorious in six consecutive games, and that is due in no small part to the outstanding stretch Tristan Jarry has been on.

In his last 11 starts, Jarry has picked up a 9-0-2 record and helped push the Penguins into sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Jarry’s stretch of 9-0-2 is a career long standings point streak; this all coming after a pretty lousy run where he said he was dealing with physical issues that may have impacted his game.

It looks pretty clear that Jarry has returned to full health and is standing on his head to help the Penguins look like one of the hottest teams in the league.

Not only has Jarry looked confident in the net, his teammates have grown confidence in him when he plays.

“He’s been saving us all year,” defenseman P.O. Joseph said. “That’s why he’s a great goalie in this league. That’s why we trust him every time he’s on the ice.”

Jarry’s most recent performance saw him give up a goal in the first 20 seconds of the game, but he buckled down and stopped the next 25 shots that came his way.

The rebound from the opening goal against the Dallas Stars was more than just Jarry locking things down, the rest of the Penguins made sure to tighten up.

“It’s hard when we give up a goal in the first minute of the game,” Jarry said. “Just being able to rally. We didn’t get discouraged. I think the guys did a great job.”

Thanks to that victory, Jarry’s record now reads 13-3-3 in 18 games played.

It’s been a great stretch for Jarry, but he has been staying focused on the next challenge.

“Every game’s a new game for me,” Jarry said. “Every game is kind of a reset. Not really looking at the past or the future, just what’s in front.”

Jarry is playing at an elite level and the Penguins are looking to see this trend continue all season.

“He’s got a lot of poise in the blue paint,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s tracking pucks well, he’s competing hard.”

Both the Penguins and Jarry have exploded for a successful stretch and look to continue their run going forward.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins to Make History, Wear LGBTQ+ Jerseys Before Stars Game

Mike Sullivan Talks Importance of Penguins Winning Net-Front Battles Against Stars

Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Calls Jake Guentzel a 'Superstar' Ahead of 400th Game

Jeff Petry Out of Penguins Lineup, Evaluated for Upper-Body Injury

Kris Letang Returns to the Red Hot Penguins