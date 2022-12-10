Tristan Jarry Continues Outstanding Stretch for Penguins

Tristan Jarry has bounced back from some 'physical issues' quite nicely and has helped boost the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to four games, and are currently one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

Four straight wins and a record of 8-1-1 in their last 10, the Penguins are making up for all kinds of lost ground from their seven-game losing streak.

While the team has been playing better as a unit and put that lousy stretch firmly in the rearview mirror, one player has seen a much needed return to form.

Tristan Jarry has bounced back from his own losing streak to put up standings points in 10 consecutive games.

After starting the season a perfect 4-0, Jarry hit a cold spell and stated that he had been dealing with ‘physical issues’ that may have impacted his play.

Jarry has bounced back quite nicely putting up a record of 8-0-2, a career long stretch for collecting standings points.

It’s been over a month since Jarry has lost in regulation, and his 10-game point streak is the longest of its kind for the Penguins since Matt Murray did it in 2017-18.

During this 10-game stretch, Jarry has posted some incredible numbers; a .931 save percentage (sv%) with a shutout and 312 total saves.

Jarry’s recent stretch has pushed his statistics back to hover around some of the best in the NHL.

12 wins on the season is tied for fifth and a .919 sv% good for ninth; Jarry’s 2.76 goals against average could still use some help, but it’s getting healthier with each passing game.

This is the kind of performance many were expecting from Jarry; in a year where he is fighting for a new contract, some predicted him to be in the running for the Vezina Trophy.

While that dream may already be far out of sight, the Penguins will benefit if Jarry continues to put up Vezina-like numbers.

Jarry’s bounce back has helped push the Penguins into a tie for second in the Metropolitan Division.

