Tristan Jarry Continues to Impress with Penguins, Deserves Vezina Conversation

The Pittsburgh Penguins would be lost without standout performances from Tristan Jarry every night.

Sidney Crosby isn’t the only member of the Pittsburgh Penguins that should be in the conversation as one of the best in the league right now.

The Penguins sit on a seven game winning streak and they have Tristan Jarry to thank for much of their success this season.

Jarry had a tough few games in towards the end of October and into November where he stated to be dealing with physical issues, but he has been unbeatable ever since.

In his last 12 games, Jarry has put up a 10-0-2 record with a .934 save percentage (SV%).

This current run isn’t just a personal best for Jarry, but he is putting his name into Penguins history as one of the longest point streaks for goalies.

12 consecutive games adding at least one standings point is just two shy of Marc-Andre Fleury hitting 14 in 2010-11.

Thanks to the recent run, Jarry has put himself back near the top of goaltending leaderboards in the NHL.

Through 20 games played, Jarry has reached 14 wins, good for a tie for fourth in the league, and a .921 sv% which stands seventh.

His goals against average still needs some help sitting at 2.63, but that will come around as the season goes on.

If this sort of success continues for Jarry, there is no reason why he shouldn’t be in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy.

Jarry isn’t just collecting wins, but he’s making huge, important saves in every game; on nights where he gives up the first goal, he locks in and shuts down everything in front of him.

It’s happened three times in his stretch already where he gave up a goal early (twice in the first minute) but held the fort and turned the game in the Penguins favor.

The Penguins have never had a goalie win the Vezina Trophy, but if the success keeps coming for Jarry, he should be earning more than just a lucrative new contract.

