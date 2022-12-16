Tristan Jarry Stands on His Head in Penguins Seventh Straight Victory

A game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers turned into the Tristan Jarry show as he extends a pair of winning streaks.

The Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to seven games with a victory on the road over the Florida Panthers.

Specials teams played a huge role for the Penguins in the game, but it was Tristan Jarry who stole the show.

Jarry stood on his head to make 32 saves on 34 shots and made a shut down a number of quality opportunities for the Panthers.

It wasn’t a perfect start from Jarry or the Penguins by giving up the first goal of the game, but everyone settled in and took over the game.

The Penguins were swarming Panthers’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky the entire first period, but he was able to hold it down.

It was the second period where the flood gates opened for the Penguins and the shine wore off of Bobrovsky.

Kris Letang scored his first goal back after recovering from a stroke on a short handed opportunity to tie the game early in the second period.

Both Letang and Bryan Rust aren’t guys that normally take a lot of PK time, but definitely added some offensive push in a defensive situation.

The penalty kill was once again perfect on the night, killing off three advantages and extending their streak to 19 consecutive kills.

While the PK continues to roll along, so does the power play; Jake Guentzel deflected an Evgeni Malkin shot with his skate to give the Penguins the lead.

Guentzel’s score marked the seventh straight game where the Penguins have scored on the man advantage, a far cry from where they were a few weeks ago.

It was another power play opportunity that gave the Penguins the insurance goal they needed, but it may have come at a cost.

A shot from Sidney Crosby found Malkin’s right knee before finding the back of the net and Malkin, while eventually being credited with the game winning goal, did not return to the game.

Malkin has already had two surgeries on his right knee, but the entire team seems hopeful that it is nothing serious.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said following the game that the early reports have looked positive for Malkin.

The Panthers followed with a goal of their own to climb back within one, but Guetnzel found an empty net to seal the win.

It was the second game in a row the Penguins gave up the first goal and third in five matches; it’s not ideal to start the game from behind, but the Penguins aren’t getting discouraged and are willing to play from behind.

While the Penguins are hopeful they won’t have to play without Malkin, Jarry has continued his stellar play and extended his winning streak to six games.

